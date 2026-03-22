It is impossible to tell how and when the current war in West Asia will end because we do not know what the United States—specifically President Donald Trump—wants out of it.
India should prepare for a world realigned after the West Asia war
SummaryWe must stay away from foreign wars—but not miss the opportunities emerging from a likely reset of global relations. As West Asia’s conflict rejigs alliances and exposes new fractures, India must combine strategic restraint abroad with clever outreach.
It is impossible to tell how and when the current war in West Asia will end because we do not know what the United States—specifically President Donald Trump—wants out of it.
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