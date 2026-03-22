India should prepare for a world realigned after the West Asia war

Despite asymmetry in military technology, Iran has been able to impose severe strategic costs on the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia by exploiting economic asymmetry. Even if most Iranian missiles are intercepted above Arab skies, the psychology underpinning the Gulf’s prosperity has been damaged. And even if, as has been reported, the US did not prioritize Israel’s defence over that of the GCC states, the realization that it might do so is not lost on the region’s elite.