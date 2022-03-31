India would benefit from stable measures of fiscal performance

When the date of the Union Budget was moved in 2017 from end-February to 1 February, I praised the move. I wrote in my post-budget column in Mint (3 February 2017): “The… advancement of the date of the budget to the start rather than the end of February … gives enough time for the Finance Bill to be actually passed before the start of the next fiscal year, and therefore prevents the kind of delayed start to implementation that is a major cause of poor outcomes." There were two other operational changes to the Union Budget that year which also I wholly endorsed. One was the merger of Plan and non-Plan expenditure (a fruitless distinction) with the conclusion of the 12th Plan. The other was the merger of the railway budget with the overall budget.

