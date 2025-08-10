Rajesh Shukla: The clock is ticking away for our youth dividend to aid progress
India must invest in outcome-oriented education to align the supply of skills with demand and achieve its development goals. We only have a couple of decades to make the most of a youth bulge in our demographic profile.
As the world marks International Youth Day on 12 August, India faces both an extraordinary opportunity and an urgent challenge. With over 420 million individuals aged 15 to 29—nearly 29% of our total population—we have the largest youth cohort globally. This demographic advantage, often called a ‘youth dividend,’ is not guaranteed. Whether it powers a national transformation or results in unmet potential depends on the choices we make now.