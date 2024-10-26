India-China border patrolling agreement: It’s too early to shed caution
Summary
- India's patrolling agreement with China signifies more than mere military coordination; it could reshape economic ties and diplomatic relations on a global scale
The agreement between India and China on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control looks like a breakthrough, strategically announced at the time of the BRICS summit. It not only opens up possibilities for disengagement and de-escalation of hostilities with China, but also for renewed economic cooperation and the space for diplomatic manoeuvring for India, specifically at BRICS, and more broadly with Russia and the US.