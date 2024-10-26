India-China border patrolling agreement: It’s too early to shed caution

The agreement needs to be read as sending a strong message to the West and its allies on two important counts. First, it demonstrates the willingness of key powers like India and China to strengthen multilateral platforms like BRICS. There is growing recognition on both ends that an absence of dialogue on key bilateral issues like border issues, could adversely overshadow both China and India’s pitch for Global leadership, and their capacity to manage disputes. Second, India has been in a tight spot vis-a-vis its relationship with both the US and Russia in the wake of the Ukraine War. While it has been unabashed about its special relationship with Russia, even to the dismay of the US and its allies- it also recognises that the no-bar alliance between Russia and China impacts India- Russia strategic alliance.