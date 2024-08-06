Opinion
China's new reform agenda may create economic opportunities for India
Xu Feihong 4 min read 06 Aug 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- China and India shouldn’t see each other as a threat but as a potentially useful partner with a shared dream of development. Chinese modernization could hold win-win potential.
Recently, the International Monetary Fund raised its economic growth forecast for China and India. Both Asian countries are at a critical stage of development. China wants to develop well for itself, and hopes India will develop well too.
