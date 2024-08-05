Roll out a red carpet for Chinese investment—but cautiously
Summary
- The Economic Survey recommends that India become more receptive to Chinese FDI since it will boost our presence in global value chains, manufacturing competitiveness and exports. A balance with security concerns can be struck. Chinese money in several key sectors pose no threat to national security.
In 2021-22, India received its highest foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of $84 billion. Two years later, that number was down by nearly half to $44 billion. The reasons are both external and internal to India. Net FDI after subtracting outgoing investment is down 62% to just $11 billion, a 17-year low.