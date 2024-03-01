India-EU trade mustn’t stumble on digital sovereignty
Summary
- The EU is seeking greater market access in India but raising its own trade barriers through digital rules that it considers a matter of its sovereignty. India-EU ties could become a casualty of this.
Last week, the European Union (EU) witnessed a surge in digital policy activity that could impact trade ties with India. On 17 February, the Digital Services Act (DSA), which mandates increased safety compliance for online platforms, took effect. Also, on 21 February, the EU brought out a white-paper on ‘How to master Europe’s digital infrastructure needs’ advocating economic protection for its communication industry. Meanwhile, digital trade is a key part of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which saw its seventh round of negotiations conclude last week.