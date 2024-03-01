India-EU trade mustn’t stumble on digital sovereignty

First, EU courts tend to limit the types of exceptions to domestic rules that FTAs can enable because of an institutional preoccupation with legal sovereignty. This was evident in the annulment of the US-EU ‘Privacy Shield’ agreement by the European Court of Justice in 2015 on concerns about American surveillance laws. The Privacy Shield was meant to help bridge the gap in standards for data protection between the US and EU. Expansive legislation like the DSA, which seeks to further extend the EU’s digital sovereignty over digital businesses, will likely trigger more judicial intervention in cyberspace, thus creating uncertainty for trade and investment.