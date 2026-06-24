Indiamart vs OpenAI case: India's IT intermediary framework must adapt to the age of AI

The Calcutta high court’s recent decision in Indiamart Inter Mesh Ltd vs OpenAI Inc may appear at first glance to be a routine intellectual property dispute. An e-commerce platform alleged that ChatGPT’s responses were bypassing its listings and sought relief on grounds of dilution, disparagement and unfair trade practices. The court declined interim relief.
But the real significance of the case lies elsewhere. In assessing how ChatGPT functions, the court engaged with a larger question: can India’s intermediary liability framework, designed for a different era, meaningfully be applied to Generative AI? The answer, on the face of it, seems uncertain.
From passive platforms to generative systems: India’s intermediary framework under the Information Technology (IT) Act of 2000 was built on a stable understanding of how the internet works. Platforms were classified based on functions such as hosting content, transmitting data or facilitating transactions.