IMEC: Only peace can pave India’s trade pathway to the West via Israel
Summary
- With West Asia in turmoil, India shouldn’t be seen by the world to be on Israel’s side for the sake of a distant—and possibly elusive—trade boost from the planned India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). On balance, strategic neutrality would serve our interests better.
It has grown harder for India to maintain a discreet silence over the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which was unveiled at last year’s G20 summit in New Delhi, but with West Asia on the verge of erupting into a possibly wider war, the case for discretion has grown stronger too.