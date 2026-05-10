A kilo of apples at Nature’s Basket, a retail chain associated with well-off shoppers, costs ₹499. At a modest local vendor, these would cost ₹200-250 per kg. Admittedly, their quality and source of origin may differ.
Celebrate the influence of affluence: it keeps the economy humming through good times and bad
SummaryIndia’s wealthy consumers are a crucial source of economic demand. From luxury cars and premium homes to high-end hospitality and more, their spending supports jobs, sustains businesses and drives aspirations. Aggregate demand, however, is another story.
A kilo of apples at Nature’s Basket, a retail chain associated with well-off shoppers, costs ₹499. At a modest local vendor, these would cost ₹200-250 per kg. Admittedly, their quality and source of origin may differ.
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