Opinion
Indian agriculture needs support. Reform farm prices at the very least.
Summary
- A guarantee on minimum support prices can only ensure that the government’s policy is implemented. The system needs wider coverage and the farming sector more support. Will the government's talks with farmers result in broad reforms?
The fast unto death by farmer leaders at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana has been withdrawn for the time being on the assurance of discussions with Union ministers in February.
