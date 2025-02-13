Jaspreet Bindra: The K-shaped trajectory of AI offers India a big opportunity
Summary
- AI is taking a split path. Amid high-ambition work aiming for grand goals like artificial general intelligence, we must focus on cost-efficient AI that democratizes access and offers population-scale solutions.
There have been two pivotal moments in the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) in the last three years: the ChatGPT moment in November 2022 that jump-started the AI age and the DeepSeek moment this January which upended the narrative of high costs and centralized AI, replacing it with a story of lower costs and better democratized AI.