Jaspreet Bindra: The K-shaped trajectory of AI offers India a big opportunity

Lower-K success is what countries like India should aim for. IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seemed to be going along that path when he announced plans to develop indigenous foundational AI models for India. The question of whether we need our own LLMs has gained salience lately, and was hard to answer when the upper-K narrative prevailed. However, with the open-source democratization path that DeepSeek has shown, India can confidently envision its own LLM.