Opinion
Gradual or surge? One way or another, India needs greater military might.
Summary
- To strengthen defence preparedness, India’s spending on it must rise sharply. The pace we choose is the question and this depends on how adequately the country is equipped to tide through the dramatically different world now inhabit.
Writing in 1919, in the aftermath of the First World War, the flu pandemic and the outbreak of the Irish war of independence, William Butler Yeats observed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more