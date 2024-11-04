Fit for purpose: It’s imperative to transform India’s defence forces
Summary
- We need to not just close gaps in conventional strength but also keep pace with military technological advances across the world. Here too, quality needs to be the focus rather than just quantity.
National defence is crucial to the security of a sovereign state. While wars of conquest and territorial defence have been fought for ages, the modern notion of national defence is a Westphalian idea. It posits that a nation-state has sovereign control not only of its domestic affairs, but also of security from external threats.