Indian aviation: A mass market takeoff is in everyone’s interest

According to aviation consultancy CAPA India, the country’s tally of such planes could reach 200 by the end of 2023-24. This would be every fourth aircraft with Indian carriers, whose total fleet size is projected at 790 by then. The current count of planes kept idle till they can fly again is over 160. Some of this is on account of servicing delays, as seen in the case of GoAir (renamed Go First), which suspended flights in May and said it had to file for insolvency as Pratt & Whitney had failed to repair or replace some of its plane’s engines in time. Airlines in mature markets like the US and Europe with similar snags appeared to get priority, for obvious commercial reasons, while Indian carriers have had to wait, like others in less developed parts of the world. In the case of Go First’s grounded fleet, attempts by lessors to reclaim their leased planes encountered a legal haze that the Centre recently moved to clear up. Its stuck aircraft number just 54, though, while CAPA expects market leader Indigo to have 90 odd aircraft idle on the tarmac by end-March; Air India and SpiceJet could have 25-30 each.

