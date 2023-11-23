Indian aviation better brace for stiff competition in the offing from the Gulf
At the Dubai Air Show, Emirates announced an order for over 100 new aircraft, while sister airline, flydubai, made its first order for 30 wide-body planes. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's newcomer, Riyadh Air, is expected to place a sizable order for narrow-body aircraft. These Gulf carriers are positioning themselves to capitalize on India, the world’s fastest growing air travel market.