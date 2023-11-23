Indian aviation better brace for stiff competition in the offing from the Gulf

At the Dubai Air Show, Emirates announced an order for over 100 new aircraft, while sister airline, flydubai, made its first order for 30 wide-body planes. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's newcomer, Riyadh Air, is expected to place a sizable order for narrow-body aircraft. These Gulf carriers are positioning themselves to capitalize on India, the world’s fastest growing air travel market.

The Gulf region is not only focused on expanding its airlines but also on enhancing airport and air navigation capacities. While the Gulf is fast adding new airports, the world's largest airport is expected to come up in Dubai by 2050. It will replace what is already the largest airport in the world.

Indian airlines are not far behind in expansion efforts, with Air India ordering 470 aircraft and IndiGo 500. More seats may help Indian carriers take on the challenge from the Gulf to an extent but they may find themselves at a disadvantage when it comes to airport capacity and air navigation systems, which are not developing as swiftly as those in the Gulf.

The Gulf states are meticulously planning their air navigational capacity, both in the air and on the ground. Dubai is already looking at separation of traffic between the upcoming airport, even though it will become fully functional only in 2035, and the existing airport. But similar discussions in India, particularly concerning the imminent new airports in Delhi and Mumbai, are scarcely in the spotlight.

These issues have a bearing on the number of aircraft that can be in the air over an airport at any given point in time.

There’s also the looming threat of Gulf airlines launching additional flights to India, potentially capturing the market share of Indian carriers.

Emirates president Tim Clark has publicly expressed the desire to increase the airline's seat capacity from India, emphasizing their request for 50,000 additional seats, though he also said that Emirates does not rely on any single market. This stance has been echoed by other Emirates officials, creating a narrative that Indian authorities may find difficult to overlook.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), enjoying strong ties with India and anticipating increased travel demand due to a growing Indian diaspora, is among several countries seeking to enhance their bilateral air service agreements with India.

This, of course, brings up the contentious issue of the scramble for India’s bilaterals with other countries so that carriers from both sides can start more flights. The Indian government has, reportedly, been approached by multiple nations, including the UAE, Qatar, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkiye, for more foreign flying rights. This is only to be expected given India is tipped to be the hottest market.

Several countries, including the UAE, Singapore and Indonesia, have been pushing India to revise air services arrangements but will have to wait as the government is unlikely to grant new flying rights till domestic carriers reach a certain scale in the international space. The Gulf is a big market for Indian carriers that, too, may need more bilaterals to deploy the new aircraft they have ordered on international flights there.

Countries typically consider revising air services agreements when 80-85% of the available seat capacity under current agreements is in use, leading to higher ticket prices and travel difficulties for passengers.

India has reached its seat capacity limit under its existing agreement with Dubai, prompting calls for renegotiation. A sticking point in these negotiations is the demand of Indian carriers for better landing slots than what is currently offered by Dubai, a matter that Dubai says should be settled directly with airports rather than within government-to-government bilaterals.