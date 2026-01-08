There’s been a curious phenomenon on my social media feeds over the last few weeks: The internet has suddenly discovered Indian women, and decided that we are... ‘hot.’
The ‘Indian baddie’ moment does not impress Indian women—It only reveals the West’s colonial hangover
SummaryThe internet’s sudden obsession with the ‘Indian baddie’ looks like a celebration—but it carries the weight of an old gaze. This isn’t empowerment, it’s patronizing. It reveals colonial-era perceptions under better lighting.
There’s been a curious phenomenon on my social media feeds over the last few weeks: The internet has suddenly discovered Indian women, and decided that we are... ‘hot.’
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More