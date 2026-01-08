The ‘Indian baddie’ moment does not impress Indian women—It only reveals the West’s colonial hangover

Colonial rule didn’t invent patriarchy but codified it, layering Victorian norms on to an already unequal system. British laws like the Contagious Diseases Acts subjected Indian women suspected of sex work to invasive medical surveillance, reinforcing a hierarchy that put men at the top—a way of life that survived even after colonial rule ended. Skin colour was also a factor. Colonization embedded the idea that people with fair skin were the ruling class, while those with darker skin were viewed as inferior (and as subjects).