The ‘Indian baddie’ moment does not impress Indian women—It only reveals the West’s colonial hangover

The so-called rise of the Indian ‘baddie’ (Gen-Z slang for a woman who is attractive and stylish) has been fuelled by widely shared clips on TikTok and Instagram of young South Asian women dancing and singing along at pop star Tyla’s recent concert in Mumbai. This coincided with the first time an Indian model—25-year-old Bhavitha Mandava from Hyderabad—opened a Chanel show, a moment Western commentators hailed as a breakthrough for the world’s most populous nation.