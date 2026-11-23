Between January 2025 and December 2026, at least nine Indian banks will have a new chief executive officer (CEO). This scale of leadership re-haul has rarely been seen in Indian banking. Prospects of the Indian economy are supportive of strong banking growth. However, banks need to cope with newer risks and chronic global uncertainty. The new captains of banking should adopt fresh strategic priorities to set a new course for banking.
Indian banking is having a leadership re-haul: Here are six priorities the new chiefs should bear in mind
SummaryThere is nothing explicitly broken in Indian banking. However, ground truths of the world have changed. The adoption of new strategic priorities will determine the new winners in the industry. More of the same old thinking will not help any stakeholder.
Between January 2025 and December 2026, at least nine Indian banks will have a new chief executive officer (CEO). This scale of leadership re-haul has rarely been seen in Indian banking. Prospects of the Indian economy are supportive of strong banking growth. However, banks need to cope with newer risks and chronic global uncertainty. The new captains of banking should adopt fresh strategic priorities to set a new course for banking.
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