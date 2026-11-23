Between January 2025 and December 2026, at least nine Indian banks will have a new chief executive officer (CEO). This scale of leadership re-haul has rarely been seen in Indian banking. Prospects of the Indian economy are supportive of strong banking growth. However, banks need to cope with newer risks and chronic global uncertainty. The new captains of banking should adopt fresh strategic priorities to set a new course for banking.
Between January 2025 and December 2026, at least nine Indian banks will have a new chief executive officer (CEO). This scale of leadership re-haul has rarely been seen in Indian banking. Prospects of the Indian economy are supportive of strong banking growth. However, banks need to cope with newer risks and chronic global uncertainty. The new captains of banking should adopt fresh strategic priorities to set a new course for banking.
The past choices have served the industry well. As such, nothing is explicitly broken in Indian banking. However, ground truths of the world have changed. Past strategic choices may have reached their expiry dates. Stock markets are hinting at that.
Balance sheet strength not translating to shareholder value: Before the recent revival in Indian markets, the Nifty Banking index gave an annualized return of about 6.2% over the last five years.
In comparison, mutual fund schemes focused on bank debt gave a return of about 6.1%. Certain segments such as public sector banks have given 20%-plus annual returns. However, there are enough banks whose share returns are less than their cost of equity (CoE). Such banks have been eroding shareholder value.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest Financial Stability Report, most systemic parameters are in their best shape in a decade. For instance, for 2025-26, the banking system’s capital adequacy ratio stood at a solid 17.7%, gross non-performing assets at just 1.8%.
The points of bother include the growth in net interest income (4%) and in profit after tax (7.2%), both worse than the decadal average.
For some banks that eroded shareholder value in the best of times, the journey forward may be challenging. Geopolitical risk and the ensuing inflationary expectations are likely to drive interest rates higher, which won’t come as great news for banking anywhere. Also, changes in regulatory positions sometimes evaporate fee revenue streams considered as given. So, it is essential for bank captains to rethink how they view their strategic priorities.
From the comfort of return on assets (ROA) to ensuring economic profit: Typically, banks formulate their strategy on ROA and return on equity (ROE). These are not risk-adjusted performance measures.
Any strategic planning exercise that aspires to add shareholder value needs to measure their business units (BU) against thresholds of return on economic capital (ROEC).
If ROEC is higher than the cost of equity, then economic profit is positive. Only such BUs add to shareholder value. If economic profit is negative, shareholder value is eroded, despite ROA being positive. In such cases, in spite of a bank reporting a positive and acceptable ROA, the share price barely beats inflation.
Identifying the economic profit of a BU tells a bank where to allocate its capital. Chasing asset growth at positive ROA does not ensure shareholder value.
Optimal deposit pricing: An increasing proportion of household savings is flowing into mutual funds or directly into stocks. This is unlike in the past, when most of the savings ended up in bank deposits.
To meet funding shortfalls, banks are raising funds from markets, paying much higher than they do on deposits. Banks need to price deposits based on maturity, opportunity cost and the stickiness of the depositor. Thus, offer depositors a better deal and avoid high-cost market-based funding.
Bring non-financial risk and compliance to the forefront: Rarely has a bank stock been punished by more than 2-3% for missing earnings expectations. Most vicious market sell-offs of bank stocks have been due to a failure in containing non-financial risk and culminating in major compliance lapses.
With the proliferation of such risks, banks need to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor them. This would not only offer downside protection but also improve customer service and loyalty. The shaping of technology budgets to mitigate non-financial risk often improves the bank’s resilience and ultimately customer outcomes and business margins.
Data muscle over yet another proof of concept for AI: Data governance, often given lip service, is a common vulnerability. Given the current focus on Generative AI, some organizations are too distracted to focus on core data capabilities. High quality data is the fuel for driving AI benefits at an enterprise-wide scale.
A judicious choice needs to be made between a rupee to be invested in data quality now, which will have transformative impact on decision quality a couple of years down the line, and investment on yet another ill-considered but fashionable proof of concept in AI. If intelligence becomes a commodity, then chatbots, summarization agents and mailbox schedulers alone will not give competitive advantage.
Bank-wide AI upskilling: Future leaders of any industry, particularly banking, will be determined by how well each bank absorbs and redesigns its business. High-quality AI talent will be in short supply. Even more scarce are experienced bankers who know exactly where and why to use AI. CEOs must make AI upskilling of their employees a strategic priority. The AI training budget needs to be treated as an investment, with precision tracking of skill improvements and its business impact.
AI, geopolitical risks and global regulation are shifting the tectonic plates of banking. The adoption of new strategic priorities will determine the new winners. More of the same old thinking, with incremental tweaks, will not help any stakeholder.
The author is a risk management and AI consultant, and a member of the visiting faculty, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta.