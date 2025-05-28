Needed: A hard policy reset to make Indian banks shape up
A global BCG study shows that Indian banks have fared poorly on productivity—in increasing assets per employee. India needs policy shifts to foster competition and digitization for a financial sector that’s productive, innovative and fit for the country’s Viksit Bharat ambition.
Our latest research, released as a global BCG report, highlights that over the last decade, cost productivity in Indian banking has continually declined. India stands out as the only major economy to witness such a decline, while most others improved consistently—with only a slight recent reversal.