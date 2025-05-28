Needed: A hard policy reset to make Indian banks shape up

India has had great success with national digital initiatives. The Unified Payments Interface, widely known as UPI, for instance, has become a global benchmark. The same energy is needed within banks. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Make in India. Make for the world." If Indian banks innovate and improve productivity, they can be role models for the Global South, just as UPI is today in payments. To encourage this, India would need a fresh policy approach. Here is what could make the difference required: