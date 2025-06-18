Devina Mehra: Why investing in a bank often takes nerves of steel
Banking is an inherently risky business which has more that can go against it than an external investor can make out from information available in the public domain. Nasty surprises in this sector invariably outweigh pleasant ones.
To those who ask me why my takiya kalam is “I am a nervous investor in banks and lenders," here’s the answer. My refrain has nothing to do with poor quality bank management or anything of that kind. It’s just that the structure of banking differs inherently from that of most other businesses.