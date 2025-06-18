Devina Mehra: Why investing in a bank often takes nerves of steel

Even the most solid bank in the world will collapse if all or most of its depositors line up at its door asking for their money back. That is why banking regulators move so swiftly anytime there is even a hint of a loss of confidence in a bank. And, as we have seen multiple times in India, when there are rumours of a bank being in trouble, a shotgun marriage in the form of merger is often arranged with a stronger bank. This protects the weak bank’s depositors but usually not its shareholders.