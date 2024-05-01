Indian banks are slipping on a banana peel of tech adoption
Summary
- Rapid progress in digital banking has exposed the system to risks. Drastic supervisory steps may be necessary, but they will not be enough. RBI must update its understanding of cybersecurity.
After being saddled for years with the biggest bundle of bad loans anywhere in the world, India’s financial system had only recently found its footing. But with profitability at a decade high and capitalization in excess of the regulatory minimum, the country’s banks have begun slipping again. This time, they’re falling on the banana peel of technology.