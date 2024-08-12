Opinion
Indian banks are staring at worrisome savings and investment trends
Summary
- Is financial disintermediation finally hitting India’s intermediaries? Bank deposits are losing appeal to accessible avenues for investment, enabled by digital platforms and offering bigger returns. Cosmetic responses won’t solve this crisis. Banking faces a far larger challenge than bankers admit.
On 19 July, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), flagged a growing gap between bank deposit mobilization and credit growth, a concern he reiterated after RBI’s monetary policy decision of 8 August.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more