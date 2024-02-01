Indian banks can make 2024-25 a year to remember
Summary
- Here’s how: They should step up digital efforts, expand market coverage, boost green finance and foster talent.
The approach of a new fiscal year is a time for reflection. As India’s banking leaders look back, they have reason to be pleased. In 2023-24, the sector’s profitability recovered to above pre-pandemic levels, largely due to better net interest margins and lower credit costs. Credit continues to grow strongly and Indian banks’ return on assets reached the highest level in a decade. Banks are also well capitalized—well above regulatory requirements—and have a strong risk profile.