Indian banks can make 2024-25 a year to remember

Expand service to new customers and markets: Financial inclusion has broadened greatly over the last decade, and this is a true success story; for example, rural credit demand has grown by more than 10% over the past few years. But India largely remains a credit under-penetrated market; only about half of the eligible population is covered by formal lenders. There is a potential retail lendable base of 320-340 million people, based on factors like age, income and wealth. Formal lenders (including banks and NBFCs) have extended active loans to only 120-140 million. This means that millions of Indians are missing a chance to invest in themselves—and banks are leaving profits on the table. The unmet opportunity is greatest in rural areas and smaller cities and towns. To capture it, banks could focus on creating customized rural products like cluster financing options, enable digital processing of loans via agri-tech partnerships, and work on improving outreach.