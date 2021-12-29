Indian banks’ good-looking figures disguise some serious health problems

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reserve Bank of India’s 2021 edition of Trends and Progress in Indian Banking shows a big jump in bank profitability, from ₹10,911 crore for all scheduled commercial banks put together in 2019-20 to ₹1,21,998 crore in 2019-20. That is a spectacular ten-fold increase. Their gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined from 8.2% at the end of March 2020 to 7.3% by the end of March 2021, and to 6.9% by September 2021. Return on assets also increased. Looks great, right? Except that a sudden loss in bodily weight might indicate not so much dieting determination as growing diabetes or an even more malign growth inside.

Rather than robust improvement in banking practices, it is the deceleration in lending, slashed interest rates on current and saving accounts, regulatory reprieve on recognising bad loans as bad loans and write-back of provisioning on bad loans after recovery of resolution proceeds that are responsible for Indian banking's good looks at the end of 2021.

Rather than robust improvement in banking practices, it is the deceleration in lending, slashed interest rates on current and saving accounts, regulatory reprieve on recognising bad loans as bad loans and write-back of provisioning on bad loans after recovery of resolution proceeds that are responsible for Indian banking’s good looks at the end of 2021.

Bank credit growth was a little over 5% in 2020-21. That seems good growth for an economy that declined 7.3% that year. But we must remember that credit finances are not just investment and production, but also consumption. The big jump in gold loans during the pandemic is indicative of widespread distress. Individuals, households and small companies take out distress loans. That could account for the seeming jump in loans.

The bank-group-wise loan growth also supports such a view. Public sector banks registered credit growth of 3%. Foreign bank lending actually declined. Private banks saw their credit grow 8%, probably moving in to occupy the space vacated by public sector banks. The real growth in lending, of some 118%, was from the small finance banks, precisely the kind of banks close to the borrower, to whom a company or an individual in distress can turn for some immediate cash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian banks’ good-looking figures for the last fiscal disguise some serious health problems in the sector.

