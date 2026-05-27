Indian boards that blithely embrace fads should weigh the legal liability risks of reckless AI adoption

The most troublesome presence at a board meeting once used to be that of an activist investor. Then came the issue of cybersecurity. Then ESG. And now, marching confidently into the boardroom with the swagger of a management consultant and the unpredictability of a toddler, comes AI. Corporate India seems to have embraced it with its usual blend of excitement, PowerPoint slides and confusion.
Every listed company now appears to possess an ‘AI strategy.’ CEOs announce ‘AI-first’ transformations with the solemnity of a constitutional amendment. Committees are formed. Workshops are conducted. The term ‘large language model’ is hurled around. Directors nod thoughtfully in the hope nobody asks them to explain what the company’s AI embrace actually does.
Meanwhile, insurance underwriters have spotted opportunity. Unlike consultants, they are paid specifically to imagine disasters. Which brings us to one of the least discussed governance perplexities right now: AI and directors and officers (D&O) liability. As AI-happy directors may discover, their D&O risk coverage policy would rather not have them participate in this adventure.