Indian bond trading is in need of better market making

The fundamental problem here is that a bond is different from a share. A company’s share can easily be bought and sold. It can be exchanged seamlessly because every share in the market is the same slice of ownership. In the case of bonds, however, there are several issuances of a company. Company XYZ may have issued in October 2015 a bond with a face value of ₹100 that pays 6% interest and is due for redemption in 2030, which will be quoted on exchanges for trading (if it’s being traded). But, in 2021, it is no longer a 15-year bond, but a 9-year paper. Its tenure has changed and hence one needs to understand that its implicit yield, which is based on its prevailing price, will no longer be ₹100 but higher or lower, depending on the interest rate regime and variations in it. Therefore, the security loses importance, as the market normally uses benchmarks like 5 or 10 or 15 years; and every bond drops in the pecking order once it crosses these thresholds. We seldom hear of an 8- or 9-year paper being bought or sold.