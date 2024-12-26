Indian bureaucrats aren’t superhuman: Relieve them of stress

The life of an Indian bureaucrat is a paradox of power and vulnerability. Entrusted with the nation’s progress and often bearing the brunt of its frustrations, they are expected to deliver super-human results under relentless scrutiny, manage conflicting demands and endure an exhausting workload without faltering.

Yet, it surprises many that our bureaucracy must brave a growing epidemic of stress.

Bureaucrats operate in an environment where occupational hazards are not only physical but also psychological. Long hours, constant multi-tasking and the need to sift through hundreds of files daily are merely the start. Their days are punctuated by irate calls from stakeholders and urgent demands from political leaders.

The frustrations of adapting to constantly shifting expectations, combined with having to deal with the egos of superiors within the service as well as political stakeholders, often make their work atmosphere toxic. Sometimes, even verbally abusive relationships need to be endured.

While their professional lives are steeped in responsibility, they are also entangled in a web of emotions—fear, pride, jealousy and, increasingly, burnout.

Service rules are ostensibly designed to protect them. Yet, there is a pervasive fear of being hauled up for questioning, often fuelled by the weaponization of intricate regulations. This is further complicated by the small, elitist nature of the cadre. Adverse dynamics within the services could compound stress.

The bureaucrat’s challenges are amplified in today’s VUCA world, one of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. Stakeholder expectations evolve rapidly, yet the training and skill development of civil servants remain largely static, even outdated.

Many mid-career bureaucrats resist re-training or unlearning, often with the belief that their experience is sufficient. This reluctance, coupled with the fast-changing nature of their work, creates a dangerous cycle of overwork and under-preparation.

While their counterparts in corporate or civil-society roles face redundancy without continual upskilling, bureaucrats can coast through an unremarkable career by keeping a low profile. However, such complacency undermines the purpose of their service—to drive change and innovation. After all, they did not choose this path to lead a dull, uninspired professional life.

In the management ideology of carrot-and-stick, bureaucrats seem to get only the stick, with little to no carrot in sight. This lack of incentives discourages them from pursuing innovative or outlier ideas, as risks outweigh rewards.

Experimentation, which is critical for progress and reform, often takes a backseat as bureaucrats put self-preservation above creativity. No wonder that many who rise to senior roles eventually get cynical, focusing solely on keeping their bosses satisfied and engaged.

Stress in bureaucracy is not new, but its intensity and consequences have reached alarming levels. Chronic exposure to occupational overload results in burnout—a condition far more debilitating than transient stress. Studies have shown that sustained high stress alters the body’s ability to respond to new stressors.

Symptoms of it range from physical fatigue and insomnia to behavioural issues like irritability, social withdrawal and reduced creativity. It diminishes not just the bureaucrat’s productivity, but also the capacity to contribute meaningfully to society.

The notion that stress is acceptable as a part of ‘national service’ is outdated. It’s time to prioritize the well-being of bureaucrats.

Health first: Let’s encourage bureaucrats to prioritize their physical, emotional and mental health. Regular check-ups, access to confidential counselling services and workplace wellness modules should be the norm.

Time for reflection: Setting aside personal time for introspection and free thinking could help our officers regain clarity and perspective. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, “There is more to life than increasing its speed."

Unlearn and relearn: This must be institutionalized. Regular workshops on emerging challenges, technology and leadership skills can help bureaucrats adapt. As Alvin Toffler put it, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn."

Fix incentives: Tangible rewards for innovation and exceptional performance, plus allowance for a tolerable range of experimentation, should replace the current reliance on the arbitrary whims of superiors.

Civil servants are the country’s backbone of governance and their well-being is critical to the nation’s progress. India must recognize that the resilience of its bureaucracy is not infinite.

As the Bhagavad Gita reminds us, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self." A focus on self-care, lifelong learning and systemic reform can empower bureaucrats to fulfil their roles with greater effectiveness and joy.

The question is not whether we can afford to address stress among our bureaucrats, but whether we can afford not to. It is time to make the system more humane, ensuring that those who serve the nation do so with fulfilment and purpose—not at the expense of their health and general well-being.

A nation’s progress rests not just on the shoulders of its bureaucrats, but on the strength of their spirit. A burden too heavy, left without relief, could break even the strongest pillars.

The author is a corporate advisor and independent director on corporate boards. His X handle is @ssmumbai