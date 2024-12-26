Indian bureaucrats aren’t superhuman: Relieve them of stress
Summary
- Administrative service officers are expected to deliver on ever-rising expectations, manage conflicting demands and endure an exhausting workload. Let’s ensure that their service isn’t at the cost of their well-being.
The life of an Indian bureaucrat is a paradox of power and vulnerability. Entrusted with the nation’s progress and often bearing the brunt of its frustrations, they are expected to deliver super-human results under relentless scrutiny, manage conflicting demands and endure an exhausting workload without faltering.