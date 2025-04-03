GN Bajpai: Sebi should review market infrastructure institutions
Summary
- India’s MII framework needs the attention of the securities market regulator, Sebi. Risks have changed, new technology has been deployed and innovations have been used. The capital market’s institutional set-up mustn’t get left behind the curve.
The Indian capital market’s regulatory regime has seen fast-paced reforms in areas of operational-risk management such as contract settlement cycles, public offer processes, and so on. In several areas, the market has moved appreciably ahead of the expected curve of evolution, even if compared to capital markets in developed economies.