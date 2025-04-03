GN Bajpai: Sebi should review market infrastructure institutions

The market is undergoing a metamorphic transformation. The number of transactions is growing, variety of products is increasing and methods of intermediation are getting reshaped. The volume, variety, velocity and value of market transactions are being engineered by algorithmic, ‘quant’ and high-frequency trading. Meanwhile, market innovation is on a flight of fancy. A few months ago, Black Rock, the world’s largest asset manager, unveiled a new product incorporating a variety of assets, from real estate, gold and equity to debt, crypto, etc, that took advantage of fractionalization and composability.