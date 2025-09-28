A rash of red flags over legal risks can stifle the creativity of entertainers in India
The fear of litigation has kept real Indian pop culture out of films and TV, by and large. References to stars, songs and real events are all under the scanner. Are legal teams getting overly cautious, though?
In my screenplay for a TV series, I want my character to hold a conspiracy theory that Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi are the same person. This is a riff on the findings of my lifelong survey that 50% of Indians cannot tell the difference between the two film stars, especially from still photographs.