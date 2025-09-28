But I couldn’t use his lyrics because there was concern that I might need permission. It is easier to cite a poem with proper attribution than to quote one that has become a song. The moment anything leaps off a page into audio or visual form, it becomes legally complicated. As a result, a good Indian book is already unique—it can say things nothing else can say. But even books, publishers tell me, face all kinds of legal hardships. The source of this trauma, however, is usually the government and not public figures or corporations.