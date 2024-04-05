Indian cities and air pollution: It’s time to get into mission mode
Summary
- Air quality may seem like a local problem but we have 42 Indian cities among the world’s 50 most polluted, which shows that the problem of air-quality neglect is a pervasive national issue. We must reduce air toxicity through inter-state and state-local partnerships.
India’s air pollution standing, in the recently issued 2023 edition of the World Air Quality Report should have been an important national election issue, but it is not. As everywhere in the world, air quality is location- specific and therefore assigned to state or local governments. Even so, having 42 Indian cities (splayed over 10 states) among the 50 most polluted cities in the world clearly shows that the problem of air quality neglect is a pervasive national issue.