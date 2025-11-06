How Zohran Mamdani and a Cambridge scientist inspire us to reimagine our cities
As Zohran Mamdani’s NYC campaign and Tolullah Oni’s proposal of ‘hope infrastructure’ show, the future of urban spaces may hinge on how we envision their purpose. We need urban planners to adapt cities to the sensibilities of people instead of just letting concrete jungles emerge for people to fill.
Earlier this week, public health physician and urban epidemiologist Tolullah Oni went for a morning run in Bengaluru. She carried an air pollution monitor and her UrbanBetter Cityzens app to collect data on AQI, walkability and the habits of citizens, something she does in every city she’s in. “It was a short run, and the AQI was very good early in the morning. It gave me hope," said the University of Cambridge professor, who was in the city to speak at the Nobel Prize Dialogue 2025.