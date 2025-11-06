Or, as Dr. Oni put it during her talk in Bengaluru, “Hope needs institutions to support and shape it." The city, comprising people from all corners of the country and overseas, is one of those institutions. No matter how much we try to decongest cities, they continue to draw people desiring social mobility and equity. “Progress will be driven by hope and cities are the canvas of that experiment," says Dr. Oni, who uses the same term for urban infrastructure and health set-ups: ‘Hope infrastructure.’