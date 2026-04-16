Will we reach a maturity level in our workplaces where a company can ask for a mental health check the same way it asks for a physical test after rolling out a job offer but before signing the final appointment letter?
Elephant in the boardroom: Indian companies must learn to be more open about mental health
SummaryPhysical health checks are routine before a job offer is made, but frank conversations on mental health still elude hiring and corporate culture. For workplaces to be truly inclusive, companies must foster candour so that disclosures can be accommodated.
Will we reach a maturity level in our workplaces where a company can ask for a mental health check the same way it asks for a physical test after rolling out a job offer but before signing the final appointment letter?
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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