Elephant in the boardroom: Indian companies must learn to be more open about mental health

There is also a fear of mental health becoming a crutch to fall back on if someone is unable to perform. Imagine you are up for a presentation. The team has worked on it for days. But on D-day, a colleague calls in saying they are having a panic attack and must miss the crucial meeting. You make a mental note to haul up the person only later, but for the moment you give other team members a pep talk and ask someone else to take over, knowing you are one person down.