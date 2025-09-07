R&D slump: Why Indian society is getting the capital it deserves
Why are Indian firms lagging in research and development? This can largely be attributed to broader policy and social settings that we mustn’t overlook but grapple with.
A few days ago, Pratap Bhanu Mehta offered a searing indictment of Indian capitalism in the Indian Express. At a time when tectonic shifts in world politics require Indian capital to step up, he finds that it “shows little appetite for risk, no courage, little ambition for leadership, and little confidence in its own ability to build."