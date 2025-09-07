R&D slump: Why Indian society is getting the capital it deserves

I have written about how democratic politics in India sharpens social differences, damages civic community and reduces social trust. Whatever the utility of a caste census, it will strengthen bonds within caste groups and rivalry among them. Votaries of this path to social justice have perhaps not contended with its economic and strategic costs. Indian firms can be blamed for being unwilling to train their workforce (and thus cover failures of the education system), but we should ask ourselves how much of this can happen if public policy and attitudes continue to accentuate caste and linguistic identities.