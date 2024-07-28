The Indian Constitution is a social contract and not a 'holy book'
Summary
- While we celebrate the rekindling of political interest in the Constitution, we mustn't devalue it by identifying it with specific policies. Neither is it a 'holy book' that contains the word of supernatural providence. Constitutionalism is about day-to-day conduct.
It was edifying to see the Indian Constitution occupy centre-stage during some phases of this year’s general election. Indian republicans—those who believe in upholding constitutional values and behaviours—have long been a beleaguered lot. We have watched in impotent horror as both the left and the right have used the brute force of populism to ignore or circumvent constitutional norms.