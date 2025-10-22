From politics to fiscal policy, French fumbles reflect the failure of European centrists
The Louvre heist joins a tax policy muddle in Paris to signal faltering governance even as its fiscal deficit widens dangerously. As in the UK, weak tactics by centrist leaders to contain the rise of the far right—driven by immigration anxiety—may have led France to this dismal state of affairs.
Even by the dysfunctional standards of France’s recent political trajectory, it has been an eventful month in Paris. A prime minister resigned after failing to push through fiscal reforms but then was reappointed by President Emmanuel Macron to try again. The theft of jewellery worn by 19th century French royalty from the Louvre as the museum’s doors opened on 19 October seemed like a metaphor for the country’s problems.