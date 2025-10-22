If this sounds like a dispatch from a fantastically elegant foreign country falling on hard times, think again. Macron’s tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy are not dissimilar to India’s cut in its corporate tax rate to 22% in 2019. Since India’s tax cut has little to show for it in terms of boosting corporate investment, it ought to be labelled charity for the rich. An inheritance tax, even in unequal India, is rarely discussed.