Indian cricket needs an edge on bowling speed

A global edge on speed may be within reach. It would require India’s team to sharpen its ‘spear’ not just to maximize strikes—which is often about technique variation and uplifting arts like ‘reverse swing’—but to achieve it within a frame of consistency that’s kept free of injury. With about 5.5km for a pacer to cover by foot during a typical T20 match, much of it in full pep over a long run-up, athletic workouts aimed at upper-torso and leg brawn are a given. What counts for plenty is ‘core stability’: the ability, i.e., to control the position and motion of one’s trunk over the pelvis for optimal force. Prep inputs have grown sophisticated over the past decade. For instance, after studies revealed a data link between an extended front knee and faster deliveries, an advantage traced loosely to better transfer of kinetic energy, the competitive focus in some training circles shifted to the ‘eccentric strength’ of one’s landing leg. Such bowling is high-risk, high-return on the injury front, but if eccentric fitness can buy nanoseconds to fox an opponent, it can hardly be passed up. Other data readings, meanwhile, could be used to help sync the captain’s allotment of overs with the ideal aerobic cycles of strike bowlers. For a good chance of victory Down Under, all that anyone has ever learnt about the art of pace bowling should be deployed to boost Indian talent.

