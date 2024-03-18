Indian democracy is at a significant crossroads

It was India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who famously said, “There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go." Independent India has reached a new juncture in its journey and the decision on which path to take will determine its future as a democratic republic. The chosen trajectory will affect every sinew of the nation: its citizens, the judiciary, media, bureaucracy and, of course, civil society. Two key developments have coalesced which, while seemingly uncoordinated, have been timed to preface the 2024 general elections, a 7-phase plan for which was announced on Saturday. The first is the data on electoral bond donors and recipients that the Supreme Court directed State Bank of India (SBI) to divulge and which the Election Commission has now displayed on its website. Strike one for democracy’s inalienable right to information, despite SBI’s filibustering attempts. The second development is former president Ram Nath Kovind committee’s multi-volume report on One Nation One Election (ONOE), which has expended thousands of pages to recommend exactly what the ruling party has wanted all along: simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Both developments not only provide some insight into the slippery slope of India’s democratic journey, but also how Indian democracy is slowly being pushed to a precipice.

The electoral bond data provides revelations which everybody suspected for a long time: of a nexus between industry and politics, to the detriment of citizens. Two facts jump out from the data dump available for inspection now. One, the quid pro quo between political donations and award of government contracts is out in the open, with daylight illuminating the coincidental timing of electoral bond purchases with raids by central investigative agencies. The second feature shines a light on an old India Inc characteristic: the proliferation of shell companies as a platform for the nifty routing of funds for political purposes. The raw data hints of how legacy campaign finance aberrations persist (albeit in mutated forms), especially how big business continues to corrode political intent and warp policy frameworks.

The Kovind panel’s suggestion that all elections—general, state assembly and third tier—should be held at the same time can be viewed as an extension of the ongoing project to invest the Centre with greater power. Changes over the past decade in taxation laws and revenue distribution have already vested the Centre with greater command over devolutionary fiscal resources. ONOE could potentially grant the Centre greater political dominance over the states and erode India’s federal structure. The ONOE project threatens to reawaken ghosts of the forgotten centre-versus-periphery debate; the entire proposal seems designed to deepen centralization and reduce state agency under the subterfuge of technocratic efficiency and fiscal rectitude. ONOE in its current form represents myriad risks, but one critical risk will be a whittling of citizen rights, especially the right to voice differing demands in different elections, each depending on the elected body’s differentiated authority over policy. The Indian democracy project has been a spectacular undertaking so far, drawing universal admiration for its steely framework. The national objective should be to strengthen and not weaken its foundations.